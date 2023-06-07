Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 7

Gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain are possible with Thursday's scattered storms.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers & storms are expected on Thursday with drier conditions on the way for the upcoming weekend.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

Gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain are possible with Thursday's scattered storms.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 7
A storms this afternoon, higher storm coverage tomorrow with a chance for a few stronger storms...
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 7
A storms this afternoon, higher storm coverage tomorrow with a chance for a few stronger storms...
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 7
Isolated storms over the next few days before scattered storms move in Thursday and Friday.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 6