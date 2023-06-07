Something Good - LCSO finds veteran’s lost wedding ring

Something Good - LCSO finds veteran's lost wedding ring
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Sheriff’s Reserve Captain Jimmy Goodman went above and beyond last week, helping a local veteran who lost his wedding ring while driving.

Captain Goodman was off duty but spotted the vet searching for it on the side of the road, helped him look and stayed after he left.

Goodman called in backup and two LCSO volunteers found the ring with a metal detector and returned it to the local vet! He and his wife were overjoyed especially after 40 years of marriage.

