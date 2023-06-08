FHP: Woman dies after being struck by SUV late Wednesday on U.S. 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Greenville woman died Wednesday night after she was struck by an SUV south of Perry, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was standing in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 19 at South Red Pagett Road at about 11 p.m. when an SUV traveling south in the same lane hit her and then came to a “controlled stop,” according to FHP. FHP described the pedestrian’s location as “directly in the path” of the SUV.

The pedestrian died on the scene. The driver, a 33-year-old Perry woman, sustained no injuries and was wearing her seatbelt, according to a release from FHP.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Police Department, Century Ambulance, Taylor County Fire Department and Department of Transportation aided FHP at the scene.

Investigators are continuing to look into the crash.

