FHP: Woman dies after being struck by SUV late Wednesday on U.S. 19

The crash occurred south of Perry at about 11 p.m.
A pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV the night of Wednesday, June 8 on U.S. 19, south...
A pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV the night of Wednesday, June 8 on U.S. 19, south of Perry.(Photo/Google Maps, Graphic/MGN)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Greenville woman died Wednesday night after she was struck by an SUV south of Perry, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was standing in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 19 at South Red Pagett Road at about 11 p.m. when an SUV traveling south in the same lane hit her and then came to a “controlled stop,” according to FHP. FHP described the pedestrian’s location as “directly in the path” of the SUV.

The pedestrian died on the scene. The driver, a 33-year-old Perry woman, sustained no injuries and was wearing her seatbelt, according to a release from FHP.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Police Department, Century Ambulance, Taylor County Fire Department and Department of Transportation aided FHP at the scene.

Investigators are continuing to look into the crash.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

More of those scattered afternoon showers for Thursday and Friday.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, June 8
WCTV What's Brewing - Mobile Food Distribution in Wakulla County
What’s Brewing - Mobile Food Distribution in Wakulla County
Governor DeSantis signed a Digital Bill of Rights into law aimed at protecting online privacy
Governor DeSantis signed a Digital Bill of Rights into law aimed at protecting online privacy
The family of a missing South Georgia man has created a petition to have the case moved from...
Family of missing South Georgia man petitions to have case moved