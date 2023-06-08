Governor DeSantis signed a Digital Bill of Rights into law aimed at protecting online privacy

By Staci Inez
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a Digital Bill of Rights into law Wednesday. The Governor said it is aimed at protecting personal data online

One of the biggest takeaways is that online platforms that provide services or games to kids cannot collect, sell or share the personal data of a child. Another Key point is that personal data online can’t be used against you when buying a home or getting a job.

Jon Hershey at CareerSource Capital Region said while these measures are a good step, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be concerned about the information you willingly put out online. How the Bill of Rights will be enforced is also a topic of Discussion. That’s why Hershey warned that you may never even know someone looked at your online information during a hiring process and advised people to be mindful of what’s out there.

Hershey added, “Employers may not make you aware that they’re looking at your social media accounts, but a lot of employers do and whenever you have pictures of you going to parties or there’s alcohol involved things like that it could be a factor in someone making a decision of whether they want to hire you or not to work for their organization because a lot of organizations are looking for someone who fits their culture.”

