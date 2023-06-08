Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, June 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Areas of patchy fog this morning, then mostly sunny for the first half of the day. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage is at 50%, so not everyone will see the rain. High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Slightly lower rain coverage (40%) for Friday, and most of the showers & storms will develop south of I-10. A few showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday, but certainly not a washout. Better rain chances return on Monday.

Our high temperatures will be sticking around in the low 90s over the next several days. Morning low temperatures will range in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.