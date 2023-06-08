Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, June 8

More of those scattered afternoon showers for Thursday and Friday.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Areas of patchy fog this morning, then mostly sunny for the first half of the day. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage is at 50%, so not everyone will see the rain. High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Slightly lower rain coverage (40%) for Friday, and most of the showers & storms will develop south of I-10. A few showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday, but certainly not a washout. Better rain chances return on Monday.

Our high temperatures will be sticking around in the low 90s over the next several days. Morning low temperatures will range in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

