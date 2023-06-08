LIVE BLOG: Florida State looks to even Championship Series vs OU

The crowd fills into USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City ahead of game two of...
The crowd fills into USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City ahead of game two of the Women's College World Series finals between the Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! Your friendly neighborhood Sports Director here. We’re just over 10 minutes away from first pitch between FSU and OU. Follow along for updates. Here we go...

Bottom 2nd: ‘Noles go down in order

Top 2nd: Kat faces the minimum despite allowing a hit. A 1-3 DP that popped up to the circle and an OU baserunning mistake make it possible

Bottom 1st: Mudge scorches a leadoff single down LF line.

-Kerr looks to bunt Mudge over but the 3B goes to second and puts the ball in the outfield. E5, two on, none gone.

-F5 and then a 1-3 putout has two RISP but the a soft grounder to second ends the threat.

Top 1st: Kat uses 10 pitches to down the Sooners in order.

STARTING LINUPS

