LIVE BLOG: Florida State looks to even Championship Series vs OU

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! Your friendly neighborhood Sports Director here. We’re just over 10 minutes away from first pitch between FSU and OU. Follow along for updates. Here we go...

Bottom 2nd: ‘Noles go down in order

Top 2nd: Kat faces the minimum despite allowing a hit. A 1-3 DP that popped up to the circle and an OU baserunning mistake make it possible

Bottom 1st: Mudge scorches a leadoff single down LF line.

-Kerr looks to bunt Mudge over but the 3B goes to second and puts the ball in the outfield. E5, two on, none gone.

-F5 and then a 1-3 putout has two RISP but the a soft grounder to second ends the threat.

Top 1st: Kat uses 10 pitches to down the Sooners in order.

STARTING LINUPS

