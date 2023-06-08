LIVE BLOG: FSU-OU scoreless after one

Lonni Alameda and Patti Gasso exchange lineup cards ahead of Game 1 of the Women's College...
Lonni Alameda and Patti Gasso exchange lineup cards ahead of Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship Series(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WCTV) -Hey folks! Sports Director Ryan Kelly here. Sorry for the late start, was shooting some photos pregame (can’t wait to show you our gallery later!) but we’re underway in OKC between FSU and OU...

Top 2nd: We have our first hit of the game as Michaela Edenfield singles up the middle. Sneads represent!

10:05 PM: We’re back! OU goes down in order and we’re scoreless after one

BOTTOM 1st: Aaaaaaaand we’re back in a lightning delay after one out. Might be a long night y’all.

TOP 1st: ‘Noles go down in order

