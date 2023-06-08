LIVE BLOG: FSU-OU scoreless after one

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WCTV) -Hey folks! Sports Director Ryan Kelly here. Sorry for the late start, was shooting some photos pregame (can’t wait to show you our gallery later!) but we’re underway in OKC between FSU and OU...

Top 2nd: We have our first hit of the game as Michaela Edenfield singles up the middle. Sneads represent!

10:05 PM: We’re back! OU goes down in order and we’re scoreless after one

BOTTOM 1st: Aaaaaaaand we’re back in a lightning delay after one out. Might be a long night y’all.

TOP 1st: ‘Noles go down in order

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.