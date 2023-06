TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting a food distribution in Wakulla County on Friday, June 9.

The event is from 9am to 11am at Sopchoppy Congregational Holiness Church on Sheldon Street.

For more information on food distributions, visit fightinghunger.org.

