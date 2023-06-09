Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance to be arraigned on extortion charges

Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, arrived in the United States from Peru. (CNN, INTERPOL, FAMILY PHOTOS)
By The Associated Press and KIM CHANDLER
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, arrived at a courthouse on Friday morning to face charges that he attempted to extort money from the missing teen’s mother.

Van der Sloot was extradited to the United States on Thursday from Peru, where he is serving a 28-year prison sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman. He will be arraigned before a federal judge in Birmingham, not far from the suburb where Holloway grew up, in his first court appearance in the case.

Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, is expected to attend, a representative said.

“For 18 years, I have lived with the unbearable pain of Natalee’s loss,” she said in a statement Thursday. “Each day has been filled with unanswered questions and a longing for justice that has eluded us at every turn. But today ... I am hopeful that some small semblance of justice may finally be realized.”

Van der Sloot is charged with one count each of extortion and wire fraud — the only charges to have ever linked the Dutch citizen to Holloway’s disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba. He was handed over to the U.S. roughly a month after both countries agreed on his extradition.

Natalee Holloway, 18, was on a high school graduation trip with classmates in Aruba when she vanished in 2005. She was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, who was a student at an international school on the island. Van der Sloot was identified as a main suspect and detained weeks later for questioning, along with two Surinamese brothers, but no charges were filed in the case.

A judge declared Holloway dead, but her body has never been found.

U.S. prosecutors said that in 2010, van der Sloot reached out to Beth Holloway, seeking $250,000 to disclose the location of the young woman’s body. A grand jury indicted him that year.

Holloway’s mysterious disappearance sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts.

In 2012, van der Sloot pleaded guilty in Peru to killing 21-year-old Stephany Flores, a business student from a prominent Peruvian family. She was killed in 2010 five years to the day after Holloway’s disappearance.

Van der Sloot married a Peruvian woman in July 2014 in a ceremony at a maximum-security prison. He was shuffled between Peruvian prisons in response to reports that he enjoyed privileges such as television, internet access and a cellphone, and accusations that he had threatened to kill a warden.

A 2001 treaty between Peru and the U.S. allows a suspect to be temporarily extradited to face trial in the other country. Van der Sloot’s attorney, Máximo Altez, initially indicated his client would not challenge his extradition but that changed Monday when he filed a writ of habeas corpus. A judge ruled against van der Sloot the following day.

Peru has agreed to let van der Sloot remain in U.S. custody until the Alabama case, including any appeal if he is convicted, is concluded, according to a resolution published in Peru’s federal register. U.S. authorities agree to return van der Sloot to Peru’s custody after that, the resolution states.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump-appointed judge who previously faced criticism in documents probe is assigned to initially oversee criminal case
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina
FILE - Interior Secretary nominee James Watt, a Reagan nominee, speaks on Dec. 23, 1980, in...
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Animal welfare officers made a shocking discovery inside a U-Haul parked overnight at a Walmart...
36 dogs found locked inside U-Haul