FSU Softball’s offense goes quiet as Oklahoma claims third straight National Championship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Noles247) - No. 1 Oklahoma (61-1) claimed its third straight National Title with a 3-1 win over No. 3 Florida State (58-11) on Thursday night at Hall of Fame Stadium. The Sooners hit back-to-back homers to begin the fifth and take the lead before Jordy Bahl shut the door on FSU’s season with three scoreless frames. Kathryn Sandercock allowed three runs in a complete game effort in the last game of her collegiate career. Oklahoma ended their season on a 53-game winning streak.

The Seminoles had an early opportunity in the first against right-hander Alex Storako. A leadoff single and an E5 on a bunt put two runners on with no outs. Storako worked out of the jam as she retired the next three batters. Devyn Flaherty sharply grounded out to second, stranding a pair of runners in scoring position.

Kathryn Sandercock faced the minimum through the first two innings, but the Sooners loaded the bases with no outs to begin the third. Sandercock induced back-to-back grounders for a pair of force-outs at the plate. Kaley Mudge ran down a sinking liner in short left to end the frame and strand the bases loaded.

Muffley led off the bottom half with a four-pitch walk before Jahni Kerr singled to left to put two runners on with one out. Kalei Harding crushed a towering fly-ball to center field, but Jayda Coleman leaped high in the air to rob her of a three-run blast. A groundout ended the frame, stranding two runners on base.

Sandercock worked a 1-2-3 fourth to quickly get the ‘Noles back to the plate. Mack Leonard gave the Seminoles their first lead of the series with a solo shot over the right-field fence, her sixth homer of the season:

Oklahoma’s potent offense had an immediate response to Leonard’s blast. Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons began the frame with back-to-back homers to swing the lead in Oklahoma’s favor. It was the ninth homer of the season for each.

Patty Gasso turned to Bahl in the bottom half with a 2-1 lead. Bahl quickly set the Seminoles down in order.

The Sooners began the sixth with back-to-back singles before a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position. Alynah Torres extended the lead to two with an RBI groundout. Bahl produced another 1-2-3 frame in the bottom half to put the Sooners three outs away from their third straight National Title.

Sandercock produced a 1-2-3 seventh to keep the Seminoles within two. She posted a final line of 7 IP, 8 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 3 R, and 97 pitches. She tossed 193 innings on the season and 718 innings in her five-year Florida State career.

Bahl returned to the circle for the bottom half. She struck out Leonard to begin the frame. Hallie Wacaser grounded out to short for the second out. Bahl struck out Katie Dack to clinch the series and the Oklahoma three-peat.

