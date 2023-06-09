‘I’m super proud of her’: Michaela Edenfield’s mom and high school softball coach react to her success at FSU

Sneads proud of hometown athlete Michaela Edenfield
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friends and family of FSU softball players couldn’t be prouder of all they’ve accomplished.

Player Michaela Edenfield grew up in Sneads, which has a population of about 1,700. Now, she’s a hometown celebrity.

“I’m just super proud of her,” Edenfield’s mom, Tami Powell, said.

Edenfield comes from a softball family. She follows in the footsteps of her mom and aunts, who all loved the game. At 10 years old, her career began.

“She decided early on that’s what she wanted to do,” Powell said. “And I told her, ‘You know what that’s gonna take. It’s gonna take a lot of hard work.’”

That’s exactly what Edenfield did. She worked hard. Powell says that’s what makes her so successful.

“She’s always had a deep belief and she’s always worked really hard,” Powell said.

Shawn Graham was Edenfield’s high school softball coach. He says he saw potential in her from day one.

“You could just tell that she was something special,” Graham said.

Edenfield’s mom told WCTV she’s happy to be part of the village that helped her daughter get where she is today.

“All she has to do is roll out of bed in the morning for me to be proud of her, but to see her on that stage holding her head up and doing her thing is impressive,” Powell said.

Powell has been to many of her daughter’s games. She told WCTV sometimes she waits in a line full of fans for 45 minutes to an hour just so say hi to her daughter. She said she’s happy to do it, because she loves seeing the smiles on the faces of kids who are so excited to meet Edenfield.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

Something Good - Men's ministry group does no-cost home projects
Something Good - Men’s ministry group does no-cost home projects
Gainesville Pride Festival
LGBTQ+ community rallies during Pride Month after new laws passed
Sneads proud of hometown athlete Michaela Edenfield
Candlelight vigil honors hit and run victim