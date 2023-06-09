‘I’m super proud of her’: Michaela Edenfield’s mom and high school softball coach react to her success at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friends and family of FSU softball players couldn’t be prouder of all they’ve accomplished.

Player Michaela Edenfield grew up in Sneads, which has a population of about 1,700. Now, she’s a hometown celebrity.

“I’m just super proud of her,” Edenfield’s mom, Tami Powell, said.

Edenfield comes from a softball family. She follows in the footsteps of her mom and aunts, who all loved the game. At 10 years old, her career began.

“She decided early on that’s what she wanted to do,” Powell said. “And I told her, ‘You know what that’s gonna take. It’s gonna take a lot of hard work.’”

That’s exactly what Edenfield did. She worked hard. Powell says that’s what makes her so successful.

“She’s always had a deep belief and she’s always worked really hard,” Powell said.

Shawn Graham was Edenfield’s high school softball coach. He says he saw potential in her from day one.

“You could just tell that she was something special,” Graham said.

Edenfield’s mom told WCTV she’s happy to be part of the village that helped her daughter get where she is today.

“All she has to do is roll out of bed in the morning for me to be proud of her, but to see her on that stage holding her head up and doing her thing is impressive,” Powell said.

Powell has been to many of her daughter’s games. She told WCTV sometimes she waits in a line full of fans for 45 minutes to an hour just so say hi to her daughter. She said she’s happy to do it, because she loves seeing the smiles on the faces of kids who are so excited to meet Edenfield.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.