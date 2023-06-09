Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are stuck in a very typical June-like pattern for the next several days. This means high temperatures in the 90s and a chance for scattered showers and storms each day.

Patchy fog developed in some spots again this morning. Temperatures will warm up into the low 90s this afternoon. The first half of the day will feature mostly to partly sunny skies, with the best chance for rain being in the Big Bend this afternoon and evening. A couple of the thunderstorms that develop may produce gusty winds or even hail.

High temperatures stick in the low 90s this weekend. Scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms are just slightly more likely to develop on Saturday (50% coverage) rather than Sunday (40% coverage).

Another weak frontal system on Monday should bring more chances for rain. Our high temperatures will reach closer to the mid 90s by the middle of the work week next week.

