Macaroni Tuna Salad

Macaroni Tuna Salad
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley demonstrates how to make Macaroni Tuna Salad.

Ingredients:

-  1 12 oz can of tuna (with spring water)

- 3 4.5 oz cans ( with olive oil)

- 3 cups of macaroni noodles

- 1/2 cup of trinity diced onion, celery, and bell pepper

- 1/3 cup of diced banana peppers

- 2 boiled eggs diced

- 1/3 cup of sweet pickle cubes

- 1/2 cup of avocado oil mayonnaise

- 2 tbsp honey mustard

- 2 tbsp of fresh chopped dill

- 1 tbsp of sugar

- 2 tsp of pink salt

- 2 tsp black pepper

- 2 tsp of onion powder

- 2 tsp of garlic powder

- 2 tsp of blackened seasoning

Steps:

  1. Boil 2 eggs for 15 minutes.
  2. Peel eggs then diced them and set aside.
  3. Boil 3 cups of macaroni noodles (follow instructions on the box). After noodles are cooked, drain then add to a large mixing bowl. 
  4. Add 1 12 oz can of tuna (spring water) and 3 4.5 cans of tuna (olive oil).
  5. Add diced eggs,  trinity diced onion, celery, and bell pepper. 
  6. Add banana peppers, sweet pickle cubes, avocado mayonnaise, honey mustard, fresh chopped dill, sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, pink salt, black pepper and blackened seasoning. 
  7. Mix everything together very well. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or longer. Then enjoy on a sandwich, crackers or simply like it is.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict

Latest News

Macaroni Tuna Salad
Macaroni Tuna Salad
Melon, Feta, Corn and Prosciutto Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette recipe
Melon, Feta, Corn and Prosciutto Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette recipe
Melon, Feta, Corn and Prosciutto Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette recipe
Melon, Feta, Corn and Prosciutto Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette recipe
Chef Sergio Endra shares how to make a Grilled Radicchio Caesar Salad recipe.
Grilled Radicchio Caesar Salad recipe