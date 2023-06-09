TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley demonstrates how to make Macaroni Tuna Salad.

Ingredients:

- 1 12 oz can of tuna (with spring water)

- 3 4.5 oz cans ( with olive oil)

- 3 cups of macaroni noodles

- 1/2 cup of trinity diced onion, celery, and bell pepper

- 1/3 cup of diced banana peppers

- 2 boiled eggs diced

- 1/3 cup of sweet pickle cubes

- 1/2 cup of avocado oil mayonnaise

- 2 tbsp honey mustard

- 2 tbsp of fresh chopped dill

- 1 tbsp of sugar

- 2 tsp of pink salt

- 2 tsp black pepper

- 2 tsp of onion powder

- 2 tsp of garlic powder

- 2 tsp of blackened seasoning

Steps:

Boil 2 eggs for 15 minutes. Peel eggs then diced them and set aside. Boil 3 cups of macaroni noodles (follow instructions on the box). After noodles are cooked, drain then add to a large mixing bowl. Add 1 12 oz can of tuna (spring water) and 3 4.5 cans of tuna (olive oil). Add diced eggs, trinity diced onion, celery, and bell pepper. Add banana peppers, sweet pickle cubes, avocado mayonnaise, honey mustard, fresh chopped dill, sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, pink salt, black pepper and blackened seasoning. Mix everything together very well. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or longer. Then enjoy on a sandwich, crackers or simply like it is.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.