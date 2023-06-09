A series of strange events occur overnight in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A series of strange events that took place Thursday night in Thomasville, Ga. have caught the attention of law enforcement and citizens.

First, someone tried to set a gas pump on fire at the Circle K at U.S. Route 319 and the West Thomasville Bypass, according to Thomasville Police Department. And just across the street at the Senior Life Insurance Company, a window was shattered, according to TPD.

A block away, at the House of Joy Church, someone cut the telephone wires, triggering the building alarms, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

TPD says it is unclear if the incidents are connected, and there are no suspects. Investigators will continue examining the strange events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.