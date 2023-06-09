Something Good - Men’s ministry group does no-cost home projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Princess McCoy shared that her husband and his friends have a group that helps families out with small home repairs.

She wanted to share some of the projects they have worked on, like wheelchair ramps and porches.

And the families are charged nothing. All the work is volunteered and all the supplies are bought with money the group collected from their monthly dues!

