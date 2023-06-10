Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We saw areas of patchy fog once again this morning. Saturday will offer partly cloudy skies with 40% coverage of afternoon scattered showers and storms. The rain will not be limited to the Big Bend as it was on Friday. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday will shape up very similar to Saturday with highs in the low 90s and 40% coverage of afternoon showers & storms. A few more will be more likely moving in from the north into South Georgia later in the day.

A weak frontal system will slightly increase our chances of rain for Monday. No big washouts expected for the middle of the work week, with rain chances ranging from 30-50%. High temperatures will approach the mid 90s towards the end of the upcoming work week.

The tropics are quiet, with no expected development over the next 7 days.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

