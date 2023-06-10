Man killed in Tallahassee shooting, TPD investigating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is working a homicide investigation after a man died in Northwest Tallahassee.

According to TPD, an adult male was shot just outside of the Motel 6 in the 2700 blk of North Monroe St.

The call came into the department just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Detectives said a large crowd was gathering when the shooting took place but what exactly led up to the incident is still unclear.

Bystanders on the scene said it was a very emotional night and their heart aches for everyone involved.

No arrests have been made, however, TPD said there is no threat to the public.

This is an active investigation, as more details become available we’ll be sure to update you on air and online.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact them at 850-891-4200, to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.