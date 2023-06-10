Man killed in Tallahassee shooting, TPD investigating

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is working a homicide investigation after a man died in Northwest Tallahassee.

According to TPD, an adult male was shot just outside of the Motel 6 in the 2700 blk of North Monroe St.

The call came into the department just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Detectives said a large crowd was gathering when the shooting took place but what exactly led up to the incident is still unclear.

Bystanders on the scene said it was a very emotional night and their heart aches for everyone involved.

No arrests have been made, however, TPD said there is no threat to the public.

This is an active investigation, as more details become available we’ll be sure to update you on air and online.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact them at 850-891-4200, to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigates deadly crash on Ocala Road
Man killed in Tallahassee, TPD investigating
Looking and feeling like June this weekend with warm temperatures and afternoon hit or miss...
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 10
Something Good - Middle school principal mows grass during summer break
Something Good - Middle school principal mows grass during summer break