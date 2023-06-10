Something Good - Middle school principal mows grass during summer break

Something Good - Middle school principal mows grass during summer break
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is Frank Nims Middle School Principal Dr. Benny Bolden caught on camera!

In a Facebook Post, Leon County Schools says he is a principal for all seasons, taking time to mow the grass even though it’s summer break.

Dr. Bolden said as a leader no job is beneath him and he was excited to tell his custodial team, “I’ve got it! I’ll cut the grass!”

He says he loves his school, so the way the campus looks matters to him.

