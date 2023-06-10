Something Good - Middle school principal mows grass during summer break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is Frank Nims Middle School Principal Dr. Benny Bolden caught on camera!

In a Facebook Post, Leon County Schools says he is a principal for all seasons, taking time to mow the grass even though it’s summer break.

Dr. Bolden said as a leader no job is beneath him and he was excited to tell his custodial team, “I’ve got it! I’ll cut the grass!”

He says he loves his school, so the way the campus looks matters to him.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.