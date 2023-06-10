TPD investigates deadly crash on Ocala Road

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a deadly crash early Saturday morning.

TPD said the the crash occurred just before 3 a.m., one driver died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle both suffer serious injuries.

North and Southbound lanes of Ocala Rd from Rumba Ln to Continental Ave were closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the scene.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is an ongoing information, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

