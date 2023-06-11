Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Feeling like summer across the big bend and South Georgia.

The big story will be the heat and humidity. Typical highs for early/mid-June are low 90s, so this is not anything out of the ordinary. What will be tough is the humidity levels. It will be feeling a bit more oppressive in the coming days. Heat index or “feels like” temperatures may reach triple digits a few times this week. Lows staying in the low to mid 70s throughout the week. Any afternoon storms will be welcomed to cool us off during this stretch.

Feels like temperatures will remain near triple digits much of the week. (WCTV)

In terms of storm chances, storms will wind down heading into the evening and overnight. Skies should at least partially clear overnight. Low near 70. I expect a few areas of patchy fog to develop as well.

Sunday will shape up similar to Saturday with highs in the low 90s and 30% coverage of afternoon showers & storms. Most of the storms tomorrow will be north of 10, across South Georgia.

On Monday, a weak front will bring showers and storms to our area, like Friday last week. I am keeping Monday at 50% for now. Some data suggests a few rounds of storms. One Monday morning and a second round in the afternoon. I will have a better grasp on this by tomorrow morning.

An unusual upper-level pattern for June (stronger upper-level winds) may increase the potential for strong storms Wednesday - Friday. Something to keep an eye on.

The tropics are quiet, with no expected development over the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor as the forecast evolves.

Watch the attached video for a breakdown on the heat and the rain chances.

