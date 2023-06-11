Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 11

Isolated storms this afternoon, not everyone gets the rain. Storms may be strong for south Georgia.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms develop in the afternoon mainly north of I-10 for your Sunday. Yes, one or two storms may try to develop off the sea breeze by late morning, but these storms will be more isolated in nature. South Georgia will have an opportunity to see a few stronger storms throughout the evening hours.

If you planned on heading to the forgotten coast today, rain chances are minimal there. Highs near the coast are in the upper 80s, inland in the low 90s. Humidity is noticeable but continues to get worse in the coming days.

Monday may feature a few rounds of storms, one in the morning and one in the evening, that is why Monday (so far) is one of the days with higher rain chances. A marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk is in place for much of the area. The western panhandle is under a slight risk (level 2), so this will be something to monitor.

With the heat and humidity, rounds of showers and storms are expected for the extended forecast. I am not expecting any washout days, just the typical afternoon stuff. A few of the storms throughout this week may end up on the strong/severe side due to faster than normal (June standard) upper-level winds.

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s throughout the week, but it feels like temperatures will be near 100 much of the week.

I am keeping an eye on the tropics, so far. We are not expecting development in the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor.

