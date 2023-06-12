Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms continue to diminish overnight, leading to clear skies initially. Fog will develop by sunrise and clouds will be on the increase. A few showers are possible in South Georgia with this first wave of moisture from leftover storms.

What is left over from those showers will help dictate where storms develop on Monday afternoon. A cold front/sea breeze, storm outflow, and upper-level support will lead to numerous storms in the afternoon (60 to 70%) some of those storms may be strong depending on amount of daytime heating we can accomplish.

A stormy pattern looks to set up this week. In a typical Florida pattern afternoon rain chances are 40%. Much of the week I have rain chances at 60% due to extra upper air support. This just means storms will be around every afternoon and coverage will be on the higher side. These storms may contain some small hail and gusty winds to 60 mph. I would not rule out the risk of stronger storms any day this week, but the Wednesday through Friday period may be something to watch.

Highs will be right around average for this time of year (low 90s), but with humidity levels on the rise much of the week it will feel like highs are near 100, especially when the sun is out. This is also a good week to remember the importance of double checking the backseat in your vehicle. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tropics continue to remain in the quiet side for now. No development expected in the next 7 days.

Watch the video above for a look into the next 7 days.

