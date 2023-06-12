Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 11

Muggy with afternoon showers and storms throughout the week.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms continue to diminish overnight, leading to clear skies initially. Fog will develop by sunrise and clouds will be on the increase. A few showers are possible in South Georgia with this first wave of moisture from leftover storms.

What is left over from those showers will help dictate where storms develop on Monday afternoon. A cold front/sea breeze, storm outflow, and upper-level support will lead to numerous storms in the afternoon (60 to 70%) some of those storms may be strong depending on amount of daytime heating we can accomplish.

A stormy pattern looks to set up this week. In a typical Florida pattern afternoon rain chances are 40%. Much of the week I have rain chances at 60% due to extra upper air support. This just means storms will be around every afternoon and coverage will be on the higher side. These storms may contain some small hail and gusty winds to 60 mph. I would not rule out the risk of stronger storms any day this week, but the Wednesday through Friday period may be something to watch.

Highs will be right around average for this time of year (low 90s), but with humidity levels on the rise much of the week it will feel like highs are near 100, especially when the sun is out. This is also a good week to remember the importance of double checking the backseat in your vehicle. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tropics continue to remain in the quiet side for now. No development expected in the next 7 days.

Watch the video above for a look into the next 7 days.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park

Latest News

Muggy with afternoon showers and storms throughout the week.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 11
Isolated storms this afternoon, not everyone gets the rain. Storms may be strong for south...
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 11
Isolated storms this afternoon, not everyone gets the rain. Storms may be strong for south...
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 11
A few storms to finish your weekend, especially north of I-10.
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 10