BREAKING: Tallahassee Police Department releases body cam footage from Tom Brown Park ‘ambush,’ shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly three weeks after a nighttime shooting at Tom Brown Park left a woman dead in what police call an ambush-style attack on officers, the Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera footage showing some of what happened during the incident.

As WCTV has reported, on May 25 officers responded to Tom Brown Park after receiving a call that a man they were looking for in connection to a drug investigation was spotted.

The officers and LCSO deputy responded to the call when an armed woman began shooting at them, according to TPD.

The video released Monday, narrated by a TPD spokesperson, walks viewers through about 15 minutes worth of footage showing officers responding to the scene, along with the exchange of gunfire and the aftermath.

The video is linked below, and we do want to warn you it is graphic.

WCTV is working to get more updates on the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

