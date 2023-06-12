Florida suing FEMA over flood insurance price hike

State leaders still encourage homeowners to be insured
By Cody Butler
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Insurance rates across Florida are going up, especially for flood insurance. As hurricane season begins Florida is one of 10 states suing the federal government on changes to the flood insurance program blamed for the sharp increases.

FEMA is making changes to National Flood Insurance Program. It began including scientific models and costs involved in rebuilding a home in 2021.

The agency said this means owners of lower-cost homes will no longer be subsidizing the flood risk for pricier, waterfront properties. But in some cases, rates are going up dramatically.

“It hits our low income and our marginalized individuals within our community at such a rate that it almost makes it unaffordable for them to be here,” said Justin Willis, When All Else Fails president.

That includes non-profits, such as “When All Else Fails,” which is a group offering many resources in Sarasota and Charlotte Counties.

Its building was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

“The building is in total disrepair and will ultimately be torn down now,” Willis said.

And Willis says insurance isn’t covering much.

“We never thought we should have flood insurance. We thought our general liability and our content insurance will cover what we have,” Willis said.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, even if rates are high right now he’s encouraging people to sign up before hurricane season ramps up.

“Even if you decided to buy flood insurance today, it’s not going to kick in for 30 days. So the sooner you make that investment, the quicker that peace of mind takes place,” Patronis said.

Tallahassee realtor Hunter Bowden said it’s important to know the different types of insurance that are out there. He said there’s a difference between flood and hurricane insurance policies.

“In the unforeseen future, we don’t know what’s going to happen. If something does happen, we want to plan accordingly,” Bowden said.

Willis said he learned that after Hurricane Ian.

“We chose to add flood insurance because we realize if another storm hits as Ian did, there’s a real good chance we’re going to lose our home again,” Willis said.

FEMA said it won’t raise rates more than 18% a year under its current plan.

The 10 states suing FEMA claim the new system doesn’t consider local flood mitigation efforts to make properties more flood resilient.

