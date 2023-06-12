Jasper police chief killed in fiery crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jasper Police Chief Anthony Rickerson was killed in a crash Sunday night in Hamilton County, the police department confirmed with WCTV.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened on County Road 143 and SW 28th Lane around 10:30 p.m.

Rickerson was traveling north in a patrol car when he struck a deer in the roadway, per FHP.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire, according to troopers.

Rickerson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Capt. Kirkland with JPD, Rickerson had served as chief for four years, and had been with JPD for 12 years. He also served as a corrections officer before that.

Hamilton Co. Sheriff J. Harrell Reid told WCTV Rickerson would help JCSO part time while also serving as a JPD officer.

Sheriff Reid called him “a good family man” and they “always worked well together.”

Chief Rickerson was 43 years old.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.