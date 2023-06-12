Jasper police chief killed in fiery crash

FHP: Patrol vehicle struck deer before catching fire
Jasper Police Chief Anthony Rickerson was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in...
Jasper Police Chief Anthony Rickerson was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Hamilton County.(Jasper PD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jasper Police Chief Anthony Rickerson was killed in a crash Sunday night in Hamilton County, the police department confirmed with WCTV.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened on County Road 143 and SW 28th Lane around 10:30 p.m.

Rickerson was traveling north in a patrol car when he struck a deer in the roadway, per FHP.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire, according to troopers.

Rickerson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Capt. Kirkland with JPD, Rickerson had served as chief for four years, and had been with JPD for 12 years. He also served as a corrections officer before that.

Hamilton Co. Sheriff J. Harrell Reid told WCTV Rickerson would help JCSO part time while also serving as a JPD officer.

Sheriff Reid called him “a good family man” and they “always worked well together.”

Chief Rickerson was 43 years old.

