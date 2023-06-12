Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 12

An active week with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. A few make be strong to severe.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Severe thunderstorms watch for the western half of our area until 9:00 pm. The strongest storms may produce gusty winds and hail.

So far there have not been too many severe reports, just a few hailstones up to quarter-size dating back to this morning. A few storms earlier today also brought down trees in spots.

Hail and gusty winds from today's storms
Hail and gusty winds from today's storms(WCTV)

Through the remainder of the evening a few showers and storms may be strong to severe. Storms will be moving north to south, generally. Once we lose the daytime heating storms should start to lose intensity. It will remain juicy outside after the storms though, with lows in the low 70s.

Storms will take a little bit longer to get going tomorrow, but once they fire storms could be strong once again. Upper-level support will keep rain/strong storm chances around for much of the week. These storms will also lead to heavy rainfall across the big bend and south Georgia.

Another round of strong storms Tuesday afternoon.
Another round of strong storms Tuesday afternoon.(WCTV)

Outside of storms, it will be hot and muggy. Temps in the low 90s (typical for mid-June) with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 thanks to the humidity levels.

Watch the video above for a complete breakdown.

