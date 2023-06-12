Police identify suspect, issue warrant for driver involved in fatal N. Monroe Street hit-and-run

Police work a fatal hit-and-run crash on North Monroe Street May 14.
Police work a fatal hit-and-run crash on North Monroe Street May 14.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The search is on for a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian before leaving the scene last month in Tallahassee.

TPD released an update Monday on the May 14 incident at North Monroe Street and John Knox Road.

According to officers, the driver was identified after the suspect vehicle was recovered. A warrant was issued and there are “ongoing attempts” to locate the suspect.

TPD declined to name the suspect.

WCTV previously reported the vehicle had been recovered in Alabama several days later.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park

Latest News

Police are still investigating a crash on West Tennessee Street that took the life of a...
TPD investigates deadly motorcycle vs SUV crash Saturday
What's Brewing Father's Day Celebration and Cornhole Tournament
What’s Brewing - Father’s Day Celebration and Cornhole Tournament
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. When it is not raining, it will...
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 12
Jasper Police Chief Anthony Rickerson was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in...
Jasper police chief killed in fiery crash