Police identify suspect, issue warrant for driver involved in fatal N. Monroe Street hit-and-run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The search is on for a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian before leaving the scene last month in Tallahassee.

TPD released an update Monday on the May 14 incident at North Monroe Street and John Knox Road.

According to officers, the driver was identified after the suspect vehicle was recovered. A warrant was issued and there are “ongoing attempts” to locate the suspect.

TPD declined to name the suspect.

WCTV previously reported the vehicle had been recovered in Alabama several days later.

