Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms throughout the day, some of these storms may be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has the Big Bend and South Georgia under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) today.

Scattered storms today, some may be strong to severe. (WCTV)

With a more active pattern than usual, showers and storms are expected much of this week. Each day these storms may bring gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

Watch the video above for a breakdown.

