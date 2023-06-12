Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 12

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. When it is not raining, it will feel muggy at times.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms throughout the day, some of these storms may be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has the Big Bend and South Georgia under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) today.

Scattered storms today, some may be strong to severe.
Scattered storms today, some may be strong to severe.(WCTV)

With a more active pattern than usual, showers and storms are expected much of this week. Each day these storms may bring gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

Watch the video above for a breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park

Latest News

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. When it is not raining, it will...
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 12
Muggy with afternoon showers and storms throughout the week.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 11
Muggy with afternoon showers and storms throughout the week.
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 11
Isolated storms this afternoon, not everyone gets the rain. Storms may be strong for south...
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 11