Stormy Tuesday and Wednesday expected for Southwest Ga.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday in Southwest Georgia.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday in Southwest Georgia.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe storms are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday in Southwest Georgia.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and from Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

There will be a slight risk of severe storms for all of South Georgia.

Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park

Latest News

An active week with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. A few make be strong to severe.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 12
Police work a fatal hit-and-run crash on North Monroe Street May 14.
Police identify suspect, issue warrant for driver involved in fatal N. Monroe Street hit-and-run
Police are still investigating a crash on West Tennessee Street that took the life of a...
TPD investigates deadly motorcycle vs SUV crash Saturday
What's Brewing Father's Day Celebration and Cornhole Tournament
What’s Brewing - Father’s Day Celebration and Cornhole Tournament
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. When it is not raining, it will...
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 12