Stormy Tuesday and Wednesday expected for Southwest Ga.
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe storms are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday in Southwest Georgia.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and from Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.
There will be a slight risk of severe storms for all of South Georgia.
Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.
