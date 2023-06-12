Stormy Tuesday and Wednesday expected for Southwest Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe storms are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday in Southwest Georgia.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and from Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

There will be a slight risk of severe storms for all of South Georgia.

Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

