TPD investigates deadly motorcycle vs SUV crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man died following a motorcycle versus SUV crash on West Tennessee Street Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Tennessee and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. according to a incident summary released by TPD.

A driver in an SUV was traveling east when they attempted a left turn into a parking lot. A man on a motorcycle traveling west collided with the back of the SUV, per TPD.

That motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

TPD indicated this is still an active investigation, and no arrests have been made.

