What’s Brewing - Father’s Day Celebration and Cornhole Tournament

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Verity Chiropractic is hosting a free Father’s Day Celebration and Cornhole Tournament this Saturday at their Northside Location in Bannerman Crossing.

The address is 6668 Thomasville Road, Suite 18, Tallahassee. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs until noon.

There will also be food, music, farm animals, a classic car show, and bounce house.

The registration fee for cornhole teams is either five or ten dollars.

For more information visit the Facebook event page.

