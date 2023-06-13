Man experienced “mental crisis,” taken away by police at Tallahassee elementary school

A man was taken to the hospital after he entered the campus of Astoria Park Elementary Tuesday morning. Police said he was experiencing a "mental crisis."(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was restrained by a Leon County School Guardian and a staff member after he entered the campus of Astoria Park Elementary Tuesday morning, the district announced.

The incident happened before 10 a.m., according to LCS Spokesperson Chris Petley. The school was placed in lockdown during the incident, he said.

A Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson told WCTV that man experienced a “mental crisis” and was taken to the hospital following the incident.

Petley said the person did not enter through the front office. Summer school is in session, and students were on campus.

“It was not a calm interaction” between that person and the guardian, Petley said.

The guardian restrained the man until a TPD officer arrived to take the man in.

Petley said it was unclear why the person was at the school.

“We are thankful for the quick actions of the school guardian and LCS employee,” Petley said.

TPD said the man would not be charged with a crime at this time.

