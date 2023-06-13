Police believe man was shot in stomach during argument at Tallahassee apartment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot in the stomach during an early-morning altercation at an apartment complex in Tallahassee, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police say early findings indicate an argument turned violent at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Blairstone at Governor’s Square Apartments, a complex on the east side of the capital city near the Governor’s Square Mall, according to a press release from the department.

“Preliminary findings indicate there was a verbal dispute and at some point a firearm was produced,” the TPD statement said.

No arrests have been made, but “all parties involved have been identified,” according to police. Investigators are continuing to examine the case.

