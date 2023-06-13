Police believe man was shot in stomach during argument at Tallahassee apartment

The shooting took place early Saturday at Blairstone at Governor’s Square Apartments
One injured in apartment complex shooting
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot in the stomach during an early-morning altercation at an apartment complex in Tallahassee, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police say early findings indicate an argument turned violent at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Blairstone at Governor’s Square Apartments, a complex on the east side of the capital city near the Governor’s Square Mall, according to a press release from the department.

“Preliminary findings indicate there was a verbal dispute and at some point a firearm was produced,” the TPD statement said.

No arrests have been made, but “all parties involved have been identified,” according to police. Investigators are continuing to examine the case.

