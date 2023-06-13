Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Storms continue across South Georgia and the state line this evening. Storms will start to wind down heading into the late evening and overnight. Lows continue to be in the low to mid 70s once again.

Tomorrow is a repeat forecast of today. Expecting a slightly higher risk for those in south Georgia tomorrow (Wednesday) as a level 3 risk is in place. All modes of severe weather will be possible: hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Timing will be similar to today, early to midafternoon into the evening. Storms may linger into the overnight WED, but the strongest storms will be in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s, with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday will feature more strong thunderstorms, but more isolated in nature and the risk is much lower than Wednesday (level 1 risk).

Friday and the weekend look to remain unsettled across the area with higher-than-normal rain chances of around 50%. Highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.