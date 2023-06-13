Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 13

A few strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon. The stormy pattern will continue much of this week.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Warm and muggy early.

More showers and storms this afternoon. Some can be the big bad ones, with wind and hail and even isolated tornadoes. The threat is highest this afternoon and this evening. Chances for more showers and storms (and the dangerous ones too) are even a bit higher on Wednesday.

Lows in the 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Watch the video above for a breakdown of today’s storms.

