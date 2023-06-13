Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Warm and muggy early.

More showers and storms this afternoon. Some can be the big bad ones, with wind and hail and even isolated tornadoes. The threat is highest this afternoon and this evening. Chances for more showers and storms (and the dangerous ones too) are even a bit higher on Wednesday.

Lows in the 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Watch the video above for a breakdown of today’s storms.

