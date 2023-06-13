Second arrest made in Valdosta shooting that left 3 injured, 1 in critical condition

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A second arrest has been made in the May 19 shooting incident in Valdosta that left three people injured and one in critical condition.

According to officials, on May 31 at approximately 11 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) Narcotics Detectives seized several guns in the Ora Lee West housing community in the 2400 block of Knox Drive while investigating suspicious activity. During the investigation, officers spoke with Jeremy Irvine, 19, who had two firearms in his possession, per a police release.

Criminalists at the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory have been analyzing shell casings recovered from the shooting scene, with multiple firearms that have been seized. Police say shell casings found at the scene matched test fires by firearms that Irving had.

On Monday, detectives received arrest warrants for Irving for two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Irvine was located at a residence by narcotics detectives and was taken into police custody. He was then taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“The teamwork by everyone in our department is amazing. They continue to work non-stop to identify all the offenders in this case. As more evidence is analyzed, our department will continue to make arrests.” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.