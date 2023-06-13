Something Good - Veteran gets free roof

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A U.S. Navy veteran here in Tallahassee received a free roof today, thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

WCTV stopped by this afternoon as crews were getting ready to put the shingles on.

Veteran Josh Kish not only got a free roof, but crews from Tadlock Roofing repaired several leaks and replaced the water-soaked wood, work that could otherwise cost Kish $12,000 or more. They said they’ll have this new roof on by day’s end.

