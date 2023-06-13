Something Good - Veteran gets free roof

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A U.S. Navy veteran here in Tallahassee received a free roof today, thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

WCTV stopped by this afternoon as crews were getting ready to put the shingles on.

Veteran Josh Kish not only got a free roof, but crews from Tadlock Roofing repaired several leaks and replaced the water-soaked wood, work that could otherwise cost Kish $12,000 or more. They said they’ll have this new roof on by day’s end.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.