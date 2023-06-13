Strong Storms Much of this Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Our workweek started with a few loud showers and thunderstorms, especially across South Georgia. Reports of trees down in Colquitt and Mitchell counites from those storms.

Severe storms yesterday brought down trees (WCTV)

Before we get into risks, it is important to establish what they mean. You can check here for more. But when talking basics, the storm outlook the WCTV First Alert Weather Team shows you on air and online is from the Strom Prediction Center and is best understood on a one to five scale.

- Marginal (1/5)

- Slight (2/5)

- Enhanced (3/5)

- Moderate (4/5)

- High (5/5)

Storm Risk

Another round of storms is set to impact South Georgia once again, more folks could be in line to be impacted by these storms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a slight (level two out of five) risk for South Georgia and a marginal for the Big Bend.

Strong to severe storms possible today and tomorrow (WCTV)

The risk on Wednesday is greater with an Enhanced risk across South Georgia. North of I-10 a slight risk is in place, and a Marginal risk for the rest of the area. The primary risks from storms will be heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding, gusty winds to 60 mph, and small hail. Additional threats include large hail (greater than quarter-size) and isolated tornadoes.

Strong to severe storms Wednesday (WCTV)

Storms will be accompanied by heavy rainfall (WCTV)

A Little Science

Why is the Big Bend and South Georgia looking at the risk for several days on severe weather in June? Storms that are strong to severe can happen in any given afternoon from the forgotten coast to South Georgia, but the upper air pattern is one that is more typical for spring-time storms.

Getting a tad nerdy, an unusually strong upper-level jet (Subtropical Jet Stream) is providing extra lift in the air 32,000 feet above the ground. Strong winds aloft lead to rising motion due to the vacuum effect. If air is quickly moving from left to right, air has to be replaced by the Law of Conservation of Mass. Thus, rising motion at the surface.

In addition, this unusually strong jet has an associated stationary boundary that increases lift at the surface as well. The typical sea breeze boundaries from daytime heating will also be a focal point to lift the air up. With several ways to lift the air, storms. are likely to develop. With the extra wind energy aloft, storms will be able to rotate, becoming mature storms that may bring hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

