Tallahassee man accused in double murder takes plea, avoids death penalty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of kidnapping and killing two women at his Tallahassee home has entered a guilty plea, court records show.

Aaron Glee is accused of the June 2020 murders of Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau and community volunteer Victoria Sims. The women’s bodies were found at his home on Monday Road, one inside and the other in the woods outside.

Court records show Aaron Glee entered the guilty plea last Thursday and will be sentenced on September 6.

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman says the deal will result in Glee receiving two consecutive life sentences in return for the state dropping plans to seek the death penalty.

“We are waiving death in exchange for the plea because it is a more certain outcome than proceeding with trial and any death penalty appeals,” Cappleman said.

Glee was expected to enter the plea at a court hearing in January, but told a stunned courtroom packed with the victims’ family and friends that he felt pressured into taking a plea and wanted to go to trial instead.

We are reaching out to Glee’s attorney for comment.

The victims’ family members are expected to tell the judge how the murders have changed their lives at the sentencing hearing in September.

