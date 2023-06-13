Tornado Confirmed With Friday’s Storms

The NWS confirms an EF0 tornado touched down in eastern Franklin County Friday.
The NWS confirms an EF0 tornado touched down in eastern Franklin County Friday.(WCTV)
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Austin Lowe
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An EF-0 tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service in southeastern Franklin County after storms moved through the Big Bend. According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the tornado touched down west of highway 319 south of Mcintyre. This was confirmed by matching photos of the damage and location of a tornado debris signature on radar.

Tornadoes can strike with little warning sometimes. Remember to download the WCTV First Alert Weather App for the latest weather alerts.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park

Latest News

Tracking the risk for strong storms
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 13
Strong to severe storms possible today and tomorrow
Strong Storms Much of this Week
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from noon-7 p.m.
Stormy Tuesday expected for Southwest Ga.
An active week with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. A few make be strong to severe.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 12