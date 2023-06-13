Tornado Confirmed With Friday’s Storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An EF-0 tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service in southeastern Franklin County after storms moved through the Big Bend. According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the tornado touched down west of highway 319 south of Mcintyre. This was confirmed by matching photos of the damage and location of a tornado debris signature on radar.

Tornadoes can strike with little warning sometimes. Remember to download the WCTV First Alert Weather App for the latest weather alerts.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.