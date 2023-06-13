What’s Brewing - Leon County Sheriff’s Office Farm Share Food Distribution

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a farm share food distribution this week. '

The event is on Thursday, June 22 from 8 a.m. until the food runs out.

The location is 2825 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, Florida.

For more information call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 606-3300.

