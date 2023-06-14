Appeals court hears arguments in DeSantis migrant flight records case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The legal battle continues over Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to use state funds to transport nearly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

Tuesday three judges in the 1st District Court of Appeal heard arguments in a case about whether the DeSantis administration violated Florida’s public records laws. The lawsuit was filed last year by a nonprofit called the Florida Center for Government Accountability, or FCGA. They say the Governor’s Office failed to fulfill their records request about those migrant flights in a timely manner.

Nathan Forrester, the attorney for the Governor’s office, said it was slow to fulfill the request because they were focusing on a bigger issue: responding to Hurricane Ian. He also said the department had a backlog of records requests and accused FCGA of trying to jump ahead in line.

“It effectively forced a reordering of priorities on our part,” Forrester said. “It basically allowed FCGA to jump its place in line ahead of other pending records requests.”

Forrester said the department was dealing with an overwhelming 260 records requests and was fulfilling them in the order they were received.

Andrea Mogensen, the attorney for FCGA, argues this isn’t a valid excuse. According to the Governor’s Office, they’d been dealing with this backlog for some time.

“That they’d had that kind of a backlog for over two years and failed to address it, that doesn’t mean that the public’s right to access goes away,” Mogensen said.

She argued the public has a right to quickly access this kind of information about how the government spends its money.

“They knew the public very much wanted to know how their tax dollars were being spent and details about these events,” Mogensen said. “And it’s their constitutional and statutory responsibility to deliver those documents to the public in a timely fashion.”

The Governor’s Office did provide most of the documents requested after a Leon County circuit judge ordered that they do so. But the plaintiffs argue a large portion of the documents were improperly redacted.

The judges did not make a decision Tuesday, and there’s no word on when that decision might come.

WCTV will continue to follow this story as it develops.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.