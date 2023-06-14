First Alert Weather day declared ahead of possible severe weather on Wednesday

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the threat of severe weather in the late afternoon hours on Wednesday, WCTV Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day.

“The setup we’re facing for severe weather over our region is uncommon for this time of year”, said McCall.

Day 1 SPC outlook
Day 1 SPC outlook(WCTV, SPC, NOAA)

Timing

  • The morning commute is expected to remain quiet and seasonable.
  • Storms are forecasted to move into our South Georgia counties after 2:30 p.m. and possibly make it into the Big Bend after 4 p.m.

Threats

  • The main threats will be strong winds and large hail.
  • A tornado or two can’t be ruled out with this type of setup.
Threat risk
Threat risk(WCTV, SPC)

