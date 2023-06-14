First Alert Weather day declared ahead of possible severe weather on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the threat of severe weather in the late afternoon hours on Wednesday, WCTV Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day.

“The setup we’re facing for severe weather over our region is uncommon for this time of year”, said McCall.

Day 1 SPC outlook (WCTV, SPC, NOAA)

Timing

The morning commute is expected to remain quiet and seasonable.

Storms are forecasted to move into our South Georgia counties after 2:30 p.m. and possibly make it into the Big Bend after 4 p.m.

Threats

The main threats will be strong winds and large hail.

A tornado or two can’t be ruled out with this type of setup.

Threat risk (WCTV, SPC)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.