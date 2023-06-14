Florida bans synthetic opioids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows overdose deaths are hovering near record numbers. It said just under 110,000 people died from drug overdoses last year.

Synthetic opioids were involved in more than two-thirds of those deaths. The new data is released as Florida is making it harder to get those drugs.

Nitazene compounds, sometimes called “Frankenstein drugs,” are now on the same list as heroin and ecstasy.

“These synthetic opioids have no medicinal value. They are street drugs. They are more potent than fentanyl,” said Melanie Brown-Woofter, Florida Behavioral Health Association president/CEO.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said nitazenes started showing up, laced with other drugs, across the state in 2020.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified these synthetic opioids more than 140 times across the state last year.

“We want to limit the availability of these harmful, harmful drugs. Especially for our children, for our adults, for our entire population in Florida,” Brown-Woofter said.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not seeing these synthetic drugs in the Tallahassee area just yet. But deputies said anything to help combat the drug problem is welcomed.

“This amount it doesn’t make a difference, it’s a felony. That helps us deter people to stay away from it to be caught with it, it’s a felony,” said Capt. Bobby Green, Leon County Sheriff’s office.

Capt. Green oversees the vice and narcotics unit. He said this new law helps gives marching orders in the opioid epidemic fight.

“No it’s our part to go out and try to find these drugs and get them off the streets,” Green said.

Brown-Woofter knows this new law won’t stop people from using drugs.

“If we can survive just one life from an overdose, it’s worth it,” Brown-Woofter said.

The CDC said overdose deaths nationwide peaked in 2021 with more than 110,000 deaths.

Under the new law, people could face up to five years in prison for having nitazene. That sentence goes up to 15 years if someone sells it and up to 30 if you are convicted of trafficking the drug.

