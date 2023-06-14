Fugitive barricades himself in Tallahassee apartment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fugitive from Osceola County barricaded himself inside an Ocala Road apartment Wednesday and was ultimately captured hiding in the attic.

24-year-old Dominique Amilcar is accused of trying to run over deputies in Osceola County on June 1, U.S. Marshals say, and he is also accused of fleeing from a SWAT team trying to arrest him in West Palm Beach about a week later.

Deputy Commander Marty West with the U.S. Marshals Task Force says Amilcar was staying at his girlfriend’s apartment on Ocala Road in Tallahassee. West says Amilcar barricaded himself inside the apartment and then climbed into the attic.

Marshals — along with officers from the Tallahassee Police Department — ultimately deployed OC tear gas and went up into the attic to arrest Amilcar. West says a Tallahassee Police Officer fell through the ceiling and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

A check of Leon County court records shows Amilcar does have pending charges for a shooting in Tallahassee last year.

At last word, Amilcar was being booked into the Leon County Jail. We’ll share more information on the charges he’s facing once that’s added to the LCSO web site.

