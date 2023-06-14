Kevin Pettis removed as head football coach at Chiles High School

Pettis had been placed on administrative leave in April.
(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has removed Kevin Pettis as Head Football Coach at Chiles High according to a release from the organization. Pettis had been placed on administrative leave in April pending an investigation for “possible athletic violations” with LCS saying the investigation would be conducted by outside counsel.

In addition, LCS placed assistant coach Trey Pettis on administrative leave last Wednesday (June 8th) pending a review of school board policy.

Pettis released a statement to WCTV after the news came out.

The full release from LCS is as below:

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation, coach Kevin Pettis has been removed as the head football coach at Chiles High School and will be reassigned.

As required, the investigation's findings will be forwarded to the Florida High School Athletic Association for review.

Additionally, the district can confirm that Chiles Assistant Football Coach Trey Pettis was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, June 8 pending a review of school board policy.

Leon County Schools

