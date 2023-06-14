LCSO investigating shooting that injured 9-year-old

The child was in a bedroom when someone outside the home fired a gun.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 9-year-old was shot along Cathedral Drive on Tuesday night.

The child was in a bedroom when someone outside the home fired a gun, and a bullet hit the child in the abdomen, according to LCSO.

The child was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for treatment, and WCTV is working to learn more about their condition.

LCSO said Wednesday deputies are still investigating, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story.

