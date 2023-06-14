Man killed following Tuesday night shooting in Monticello

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are searching for witnesses following a Tuesday night shooting in Monticello, according to a press release from the Monticello Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. along North Rhodes Street.

According to the report, officers responded and discovered a man lying on the ground bleeding. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he later died, according to MPD.

Investigators from MPD, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, FDLE, and Florida Highway Patrol are assisting in the case as they conduct interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 850-342-0150.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.