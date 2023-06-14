Man killed following Tuesday night shooting in Monticello

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Monticello.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Monticello.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are searching for witnesses following a Tuesday night shooting in Monticello, according to a press release from the Monticello Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. along North Rhodes Street.

According to the report, officers responded and discovered a man lying on the ground bleeding. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he later died, according to MPD.

Investigators from MPD, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, FDLE, and Florida Highway Patrol are assisting in the case as they conduct interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 850-342-0150.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment

Latest News

WCTV FIRST ALERT
Tornado watch issued for South Georgia
Kevin Pettis removed as head football coach at Chiles High School
Severe weather this afternoon and evening
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 14
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
LCSO investigating shooting that injured 9-year-old