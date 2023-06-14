Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are going to be watching how these storms evolve to our west. Latest model data suggests a line of storms moving through the Big Bend between the 8 pm to 12 am timeframe. We will continue to monitor the changes. Overnight periods of thunderstorms with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Another round of storms on Thursday, as early as mid-morning. A few more rounds of isolated to scattered storms throughout the day. In terms of the big bend getting wet, I think we have the shot at actually seeing daytime activity. High high temperatures near 90 and a muggy afternoon. Some of those may be strong to severe once again. A level 2 risk in place for all of the big bend and the main risk will be strong damaging winds of 40 to 60 mph and heavy rainfall, with threats of large hail and an isolated tornado as well.

Friday a few stronger afternoon storms possible once again. The stormy pattern continues into father’s day weekend with chances for afternoon storms each day. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the 70s.

Watch the video above for the latest.

