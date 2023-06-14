National Weather Service radio outage

The outage is happening on a day when severe weather is being forecasted.
NOAA Weather Radio
NOAA Weather Radio(WBRC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has reported their NOAA Weather Radio in the Sneads area is down until further notice.

NOAA Weather Radios are used to transmit emergency weather information to the public via dedicated radios. They are commonly used as a backup to cell phones and televisions as a means to get critical warnings to the public.

This outage is falling on a day with forecasted severe weather for the entire WCTV viewing area.

There are free alternatives available to the public to help alert the public to vital weather alerts. One option is the free WCTV First Alert Weather App. You can download it now in your phone’s app store. Another option is the free FEMA app.

Below is the message sent out by the National Weather Service regarding the outage.

