National Weather Service radio outage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has reported their NOAA Weather Radio in the Sneads area is down until further notice.

NOAA Weather Radios are used to transmit emergency weather information to the public via dedicated radios. They are commonly used as a backup to cell phones and televisions as a means to get critical warnings to the public.

This outage is falling on a day with forecasted severe weather for the entire WCTV viewing area.

6/14 9:15am ET - The Sneads NOAA Weather Radio transmitter remains down until further notice. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and use alternate weather radio stations as well. #ALwx #FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/Zjpzw5cVQS — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) June 14, 2023

There are free alternatives available to the public to help alert the public to vital weather alerts. One option is the free WCTV First Alert Weather App. You can download it now in your phone’s app store. Another option is the free FEMA app.

Below is the message sent out by the National Weather Service regarding the outage.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TALLAHASSEE FL 919 AM EDT WED JUN 14 2023 /819 AM CDT WED JUN 14 2023/ ...SNEADS NOAA WEATHER RADIO DOWN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE SNEADS NOAA WEATHER RADIO TRANSMITTER (WNG-633 ON A FREQUENCY OF 162.425 MHZ) IS DOWN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PLEASE UTILIZE THE FOLLOWING ALTERNATE STATIONS: WESTVILLE: WWH20, 162.450 MHZ PANAMA CITY: KGG67, 162.550 MHZ EASTPOINT: WWF86, 162.500 MHZ TALLAHASSEE: KIH24, 162.400 MHZ BLAKELY: KZZ70, 162.525 MHZ WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. WE URGE ALL USERS TO HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WARNINGS.

